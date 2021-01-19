Orangeburg County resident dies of coronavirus

An Orangeburg County resident died of the coronavirus on Saturday, according to figures released Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The resident was in the 65 and over age category.

In addition, 66 more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus. Seven more Bamberg County residents and five more Calhoun County residents have also tested positive.

Statewide, there are 2,570 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 11 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 357,508 and confirmed deaths to 5,673.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 66 new cases, 6,450 total cases and a total of 167 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 7 new cases, 1,098 total cases and a total of 43 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 5 new cases, 950 total cases and a total of 23 deaths and 3 probable deaths.