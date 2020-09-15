Orangeburg County resident dies of coronavirus

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An Orangeburg County resident has died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The resident was in the 65 and older age category. The resident died Aug. 23.

In addition, 12 more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, along with four Bamberg County residents and two Calhoun County residents.

Statewide, there are 701 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 22 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 130,917 and confirmed deaths to 2,943.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 12 new cases, 2,986 total cases and a total of 118 deaths and 2 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 4 new cases, 585 total cases and a total of 33 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 2 new cases, 435 total cases and a total of 16 deaths and 1 probable death.