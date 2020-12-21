Orangeburg County resident dies of coronavirus

An Orangeburg County resident died Friday of the coronavirus, according to figures released Monday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The resident was in the 65 and older age category.

In addition, 32 more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Five more Bamberg County residents and six more Calhoun County residents have also tested positive.

Statewide, there are 2,121 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 21 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 255,210 and confirmed deaths to 4,587.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 32 new cases, 4,485 total cases and a total of 144 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 5 new cases, 857 total cases and a total of 38 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 6 new cases, 694 total cases and a total of 17 deaths and 2 probable deaths.