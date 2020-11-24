Orangeburg County resident dies of coronavirus

An Orangeburg County resident has died of coronavirus, according to figures released Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The resident was in the 65 and older age category.

Thirteen more Orangeburg County residents, one more Calhoun County resident and three more Bamberg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Statewide, there are 1,374 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 23 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 196,330 and confirmed deaths to 4,010.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 13 new cases, 3,630 total cases and a total of 132 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 3 new cases, 723 total cases and a total of 37 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 1 new case, 535 total cases and a total of 16 deaths and 2 probable deaths.