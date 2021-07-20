Orangeburg County resident dies of coronavirus

An Orangeburg County resident died July 6 of the coronavirus, according to figures released Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

In addition, Bamberg, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties each had one additional person test positive for the coronavirus.

Statewide, there were 230 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and five deaths. The deaths were reported over a three-day period.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 497,093 and confirmed deaths to 8,696.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 1 new case, 9,262 total cases and a total of 246 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 1 new case, 1,463 total cases and a total of 53 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 1 new case, 1,228 total cases and a total of 30 deaths and 7 probable deaths.