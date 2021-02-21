 Skip to main content
Orangeburg County resident dies of coronavirus
An Orangeburg County resident died of the coronavirus on Jan. 31, according to figures released Sunday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The resident was in the 35 to 64 age category.

In addition, 26 more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, along with seven more Bamberg County residents and two more Calhoun County residents.

Statewide, there are 1,389 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 56 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 436,161 and confirmed deaths to 7,409.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 26 new cases, 8,068 total cases and a total of 207 deaths and 4 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 7 new cases, 1,332 total cases and a total of 48 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 2 new cases, 1,115 total cases and a total of 29 deaths and 6 probable deaths.

