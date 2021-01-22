 Skip to main content
Orangeburg County resident dies of coronavirus
An Orangeburg County resident died of the coronavirus on Wednesday, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The resident was in the 65 and over age category.

In addition, 46 more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus. Six more Bamberg County residents and 16 more Calhoun County residents have also tested positive.

Statewide, there are 3,528 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 23 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 369,782 and confirmed deaths to 5,791.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 46 new cases, 6,620 total cases and a total of 171 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 6 new cases, 1,116 total cases and a total of 43 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 16 new cases, 982 total cases and a total of 23 deaths and 3 probable deaths.

