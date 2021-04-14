Orangeburg County resident dies of coronavirus

An Orangeburg County resident died on March 30 of the coronavirus, according to figures released Wednesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The resident was in the 65 and over age category.

Statewide, there are 466 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 15 new confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 472,786 and confirmed deaths to 8,192.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 6 new cases, 8,855 total cases and a total of 231 deaths and 8 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 1 new case, 1,411 total cases and a total of 51 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 1,186 total cases and a total of 29 deaths and 7 probable deaths.