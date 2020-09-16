Orangeburg County resident dies of coronavirus

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An Orangeburg County resident has died of coronavirus, according to figures released Wednesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The resident was in the 65 and over age category.

In addition, three more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, along with two more Bamberg County residents and two more Calhoun County residents.

Statewide, there are 489 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 28 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 131,428 and confirmed deaths to 2,968.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 3 new cases, 2,990 total cases and a total of 119 deaths and 2 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 2 new cases, 587 total cases and a total of 33 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 2 new cases, 437 total cases and a total of 16 deaths and 1 probable death.