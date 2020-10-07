 Skip to main content
Orangeburg County resident dies of coronavirus
alert

Orangeburg County resident dies of coronavirus

COVID-19 illustration

This illustration created by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows what the coronavirus looks like when viewed through an electron microscope.

An Orangeburg County resident died of coronavirus on Sept 29, according to figures released Wednesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. The resident was in the 65 and older age category.

In addition, one more Calhoun County resident and six more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Statewide, there are 556 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 27 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 148,334 and confirmed deaths to 3,300.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 6 new cases, 3,142 total cases and a total of 126 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 650 total cases and a total of 35 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 1 new case, 478 total cases and a total of 16 deaths and 1 probable death.

