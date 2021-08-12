Orangeburg County resident dies of coronavirus

One more Orangeburg County resident has died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Thursday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

DHEC also reports 21 more T&D Region residents have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Statewide, there are 2,181 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and nine confirmed deaths

The total number of confirmed cases is now 531,483 and confirmed deaths is 8,832.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 16 new cases, 9,721 total cases and a total of 249 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 5 new cases, 1,505 total cases and a total of 53 deaths and one probable death.

• Calhoun County: 1 new case, 1,273 total cases and a total of 30 deaths and 7 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.