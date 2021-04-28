 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Orangeburg County resident dies of coronavirus
0 comments
editor's pick

Orangeburg County resident dies of coronavirus

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Coronavirus illustration

An Orangeburg County resident died April 15 of the coronavirus, according to figures released Wednesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The resident was in the 65 and over age category.

Statewide, there are 403 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 28 new deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 480,361 and confirmed deaths to 8,337.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 3 new cases, 8,989 total cases and a total of 235 deaths and 8 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 1,419 total cases and a total of 51 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 1 new case, 1,193 total cases and a total of 29 deaths and 7 probable deaths.

Want to get a whole lot more from TheTandD.com?
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Mayorkas welcomes new U.S. citizens in NYC

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News