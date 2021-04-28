Orangeburg County resident dies of coronavirus

An Orangeburg County resident died April 15 of the coronavirus, according to figures released Wednesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The resident was in the 65 and over age category.

Statewide, there are 403 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 28 new deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 480,361 and confirmed deaths to 8,337.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 3 new cases, 8,989 total cases and a total of 235 deaths and 8 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 1,419 total cases and a total of 51 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 1 new case, 1,193 total cases and a total of 29 deaths and 7 probable deaths.