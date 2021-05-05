Orangeburg County resident dies of coronavirus

An Orangeburg County resident died of the coronavirus on Saturday, according to figures released Wednesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The resident was in the 65 and over age category.

Statewide, there are 397 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 11 deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 483,975 and confirmed deaths to 8,396.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 9 new cases, 9,042 total cases and a total of 237 deaths and 8 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 2 new cases, 1,430 total cases and a total of 51 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 1,202 total cases and a total of 29 deaths and 7 probable deaths.