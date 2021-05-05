 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Orangeburg County resident dies of coronavirus
0 comments
editor's pick

Orangeburg County resident dies of coronavirus

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Coronavirus illustration

An Orangeburg County resident died of the coronavirus on Saturday, according to figures released Wednesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The resident was in the 65 and over age category.

Statewide, there are 397 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 11 deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 483,975 and confirmed deaths to 8,396.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 9 new cases, 9,042 total cases and a total of 237 deaths and 8 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 2 new cases, 1,430 total cases and a total of 51 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 1,202 total cases and a total of 29 deaths and 7 probable deaths.

Want to get a whole lot more from TheTandD.com?
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Chauvin lawyer wants hearing to "impeach" verdict

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News