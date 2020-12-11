Orangeburg County resident dies of coronavirus

An Orangeburg County resident has died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The resident was in the 65 and older age category.

In addition, 52 more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, along with six more Bamberg County residents and 10 more Calhoun County residents.

Statewide, there are 3,137 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 42 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 228,261 and confirmed deaths to 4,332.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 52 new cases, 4,124 total cases and a total of 139 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 6 new cases, 797 total cases and a total of 38 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 10 new cases, 590 total cases and a total of 17 deaths and 2 probable deaths.