Orangeburg County resident dies of coronavirus

An Orangeburg County resident has died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The resident was in the 65 and over age category.

An additional 49 Orangeburg County residents and eight Bamberg County residents have tested positive for the virus. No new cases were reported in Calhoun County.

Statewide, there are 1,372 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 4 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 416,073 and confirmed deaths to 6,885.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 49 new cases, 7,641 total cases and a total of 190 deaths and 2 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 8 new cases, 1,264 total cases and a total of 46 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 1,086 total cases and a total of 27 deaths and 3 probable deaths.