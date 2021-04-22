Orangeburg County resident dies of coronavirus

An Orangeburg County resident died of the coronavirus on April 10, according to figures released Thursday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The resident was in the 65 and over age category.

Statewide, there are 408 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 19 new confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 477,395 and confirmed deaths to 8,266.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 7 new cases, 8,940 total cases and a total of 234 deaths and 8 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 1,415 total cases and a total of 51 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 1,190 total cases and a total of 29 deaths and 7 probable deaths.