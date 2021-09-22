 Skip to main content
Orangeburg County resident dies of coronavirus
coronavirus illustration

An additional Orangeburg County resident has died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Wednesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Also, 32 more residents of The T&D Region have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Statewide, there are 1,599 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 69 confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 672,143 and confirmed deaths is 10,347.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 22 new cases, 12,280 total cases and a total of 287 deaths and 17 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 8 new cases, 1,804 total cases and a total of 58 deaths and three probable deaths.

• Calhoun County: 2 new cases, 1,496 total cases and a total of 40 deaths and 9 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.

