Orangeburg County resident dies of coronavirus
alert

coronavirus illustration

An Orangeburg County resident died of the coronavirus on Feb. 19, according to figures released Monday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The resident was in the 65 and older age category.

In addition, 18 more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, along with three more Bamberg County residents and one more Orangeburg County resident.

Statewide, there are 779 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and eight additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 437,018 and confirmed deaths to 7,417.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 18 new cases, 8,086 total cases and a total of 208 deaths and 4 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 3 new cases, 1,335 total cases and a total of 48 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 1 new case, 1,116 total cases and a total of 29 deaths and 6 probable deaths.

