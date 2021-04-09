Orangeburg County resident dies of coronavirus

Another Orangeburg County resident has died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Seventeen more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive, as well as two more Bamberg County residents.

Statewide, there are 1,214 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 26 new deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 470,153 and confirmed deaths to 8,144.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 17 new cases, 8,804 total cases and a total of 229 deaths and 8 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 2 new cases, 1,405 total cases and a total of 51 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 1 new case, 1,179 total cases and a total of 29 deaths and 7 probable deaths.