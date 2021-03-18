Orangeburg County resident dies of coronavirus

An Orangeburg County resident died of coronavirus on March 6, according to figures released Thursday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The resident was in the 35 to 64 age category.

In addition, the county has 24 new cases of the coronavirus. Calhoun County has two.

Statewide, there are 856 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and six new deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 457,217 and confirmed deaths to 7,896.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 24 new cases, 8,569 total cases and a total of 218 deaths and 5 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 1,382 total cases and a total of 50 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 2 new cases, 1,165 total cases and a total of 29 deaths and 7 probable deaths.