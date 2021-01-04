Orangeburg County resident dies of coronavirus

An Orangeburg County resident died of coronavirus on Dec. 30, according to figures released Monday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The resident was in the 35 to 64 age category.

Orangeburg County had 67 new coronavirus cases as of Saturday, according to the data released Monday.

Bamberg County had four new cases and Calhoun County had 16.

Statewide, there are 3,492 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 15 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 299,685 and confirmed deaths to 5,056.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 67 new cases, 5,200 total cases and a total of 154 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 4 new cases, 962 total cases and a total of 40 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 16 new cases, 822 total cases and a total of 17 deaths and 3 probable deaths.