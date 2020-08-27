Orangeburg County resident dies of coronavirus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A middle-aged Orangeburg County resident has died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Thursday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

In addition, 10 more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the virus, along with one more Bamberg County resident.

Statewide, there are 424 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 42 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 113,107 and confirmed deaths to 2,494.

The new totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 10 new cases, 2,764 total cases and a total of 92 deaths and 2 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 1 new case, 521 total cases and a total of 27 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 403 total cases and a total of 14 deaths and 1 probable death.

Here are the case totals for ZIP codes in The T&D Region:

• Bowman (29018) – 0 new cases, 96 total cases

• Cope (29038) – 1 new case, 68 total cases