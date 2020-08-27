Orangeburg County resident dies of coronavirus

A middle-aged Orangeburg County resident has died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Thursday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
In addition, 10 more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the virus, along with one more Bamberg County resident.
Statewide, there are 424 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 42 additional confirmed deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 113,107 and confirmed deaths to 2,494.
The new totals by county are:
• Orangeburg County: 10 new cases, 2,764 total cases and a total of 92 deaths and 2 probable deaths.
• Bamberg County: 1 new case, 521 total cases and a total of 27 deaths.
• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 403 total cases and a total of 14 deaths and 1 probable death.
Here are the case totals for ZIP codes in The T&D Region:
• Bowman (29018) – 0 new cases, 96 total cases
• Cope (29038) – 1 new case, 68 total cases
• Cordova (29039) – 0 new cases, 92 total cases
• Elloree (29047) – 2 more cases, 133 total cases
• Eutawville (29048) – 2 new cases, 120 total cases
• Holly Hill (29059) – 2 new cases, 182 total cases
• Neeses (29107) – 0 new cases, 55 total cases
• North (29112) – 0 new cases, 152 total cases
• Norway (29113) – 0 new cases, 60 total cases
• Orangeburg (29115) – 2 new cases, 975 total cases
• Orangeburg (29118) – 3 new cases, 428 total cases
• Rowesville (29133) – 0 new cases, 20 total cases
• Salley (29137) – 0 new cases, 48 total cases
• Santee (29142) – 1 new case, 205 total cases
• Springfield (29146) – 0 new cases, 21 total cases
• Vance (29163) – 0 new cases, 72 total cases
• Branchville (29432) – 1 new case, 67 total cases
• Bamberg (29003) – 0 new cases, 285 total cases
• Denmark (29042) – 2 new cases, 181 total cases
• Ehrhardt (29081) – 0 new cases, 23 total cases
• Smoaks (29481) – 0 new cases, 80 total cases
• Olar (29843) – 0 new cases, 21 total cases
• Cameron (29030) – 0 new cases, 62 total cases
• Gaston (29053) – 0 new cases, 413 total cases
• St. Matthews (29135) – 1 less case, 333 total cases
• Sandy Run (29160) – 2 more cases, 129 total cases
Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP code includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.
As new information is provided to DHEC, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 figures will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.
