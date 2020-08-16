Orangeburg County resident dies of coronavirus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An elderly Orangeburg County resident has died of coronavirus, according to figures released Sunday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

In addition, 28 more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, along with five Bamberg County residents and three Calhoun County residents.

Statewide, there are 537 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and nine additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 105,466 and confirmed deaths to 2,165.

The new totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 28 new cases, 2,574 total cases and a total of 76 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 5 new cases, 488 total cases and a total of 27 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 3 new cases, 394 total cases and a total of 13 deaths and 1 probable death.

Here are the case totals for ZIP codes in The T&D Region, including new cases over the past two days:

• Bowman (29018) – 2 new cases, 91 total cases

• Cope (29038) – 0 new cases, 61 total cases