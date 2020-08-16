Orangeburg County resident dies of coronavirus

An elderly Orangeburg County resident has died of coronavirus, according to figures released Sunday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
In addition, 28 more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, along with five Bamberg County residents and three Calhoun County residents.
Statewide, there are 537 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and nine additional confirmed deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 105,466 and confirmed deaths to 2,165.
The new totals by county are:
• Orangeburg County: 28 new cases, 2,574 total cases and a total of 76 deaths and 1 probable death.
• Bamberg County: 5 new cases, 488 total cases and a total of 27 deaths.
• Calhoun County: 3 new cases, 394 total cases and a total of 13 deaths and 1 probable death.
Here are the case totals for ZIP codes in The T&D Region, including new cases over the past two days:
• Bowman (29018) – 2 new cases, 91 total cases
• Cope (29038) – 0 new cases, 61 total cases
• Cordova (29039) – 2 new cases, 87 total cases
• Elloree (29047) – 1 new case, 127 total cases
• Eutawville (29048) – 2 new cases, 113 total cases
• Holly Hill (29059) – 3 new cases, 171 total cases
• Neeses (29107) – 2 new cases, 52 total cases
• North (29112) – 4 new cases, 146 total cases
• Norway (29113) – 0 new cases, 55 total cases
• Orangeburg (29115) – 16 new cases, 893 total cases
• Orangeburg (29118) – 11 new cases, 409 total cases
• Rowesville (29133) – 0 new cases, 19 total cases
• Salley (29137) – 1 new case, 44 total cases
• Santee (29142) – 17 new cases, 181 total cases
• Springfield (29146) – 0 new cases, 20 total cases
• Vance (29163) – 1 new case, 70 total cases
• Branchville (29432) – 2 more cases, 66 total cases
• Bamberg (29003) – 2 new cases, 264 total cases
• Denmark (29042) – 3 new cases, 172 total cases
• Ehrhardt (29081) – 0 new cases, 23 total cases
• Smoaks (29481) – 2 new cases, 78 total cases
• Olar (29843) – 0 new cases, 19 total cases
• Cameron (29030) – 0 new cases, 60 total cases
• Gaston (29053) – 2 new cases, 387 total cases
• St. Matthews (29135) – 4 new cases, 319 total cases
• Sandy Run (29160) – 0 new cases, 124 total cases
SCDHEC has not updated estimated case totals in recent days.
Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP code includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.
As new information is provided to DHEC, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 figures will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.
Concerned about COVID-19?
