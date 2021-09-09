Orangeburg County resident dies of coronavirus

An Orangeburg County resident has died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Thursday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

In addition, 43 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 2,198 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 50 confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 630,257 and confirmed deaths is 9,655.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 38 new cases, 11,623 total cases and a total of 265 deaths and 12 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 3 new cases, 1,730 total cases and a total of 58 deaths and one probable death.

• Calhoun County: 2 new cases, 1,458 total cases and a total of 36 deaths and 9 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.