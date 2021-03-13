Orangeburg County resident dies of coronavirus

An Orangeburg County resident died of the coronavirus on March 8, according to figures released Saturday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The resident was in the 35 to 64 age category.

Statewide, there are 571 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 33 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 454,158 and confirmed deaths to 7,842.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 14 new cases, 8,489 total cases and a total of 217 deaths and 5 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 1 new case, 1,381 total cases and a total of 50 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 1,158 total cases and a total of 29 deaths and 7 probable deaths.