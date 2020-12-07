Orangeburg County resident dies of coronavirus

An Orangeburg County resident has died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Monday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The resident was in the 35 to 64 age category.

An additional 31 Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, along with six Bamberg County residents and three Calhoun County residents.

Statewide, there are 2,413 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 12 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 218,820 and confirmed deaths to 4,249.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 31 new cases, 3,950 total cases and a total of 138 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 6 new cases, 771 total cases and a total of 38 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 3 new cases, 566 total cases and a total of 17 deaths and 2 probable deaths.