Orangeburg County resident dies of coronavirus
An Orangeburg County resident has died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The resident was in the 65 and over age category.

In addition, 43 more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, along with seven Bamberg County residents and seven Calhoun County residents.

Statewide, there are 1,554 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 32 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 400,472 and confirmed deaths to 6,599.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 43 new cases, 7,273 total cases and a total of 186 deaths and 2 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 7 new cases, 1,212 total cases and a total of 44 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 7 new cases, 1,072 total cases and a total of 26 deaths and 3 probable deaths.

