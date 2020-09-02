Orangeburg County resident dies of coronavirus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An Orangeburg County resident has died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Wednesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The resident was in the 65-and-over age category.

Orangeburg County has eight new, confirmed cases of the coronavirus. Bamberg County has three.

Statewide, there are 601 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 26 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 118,699 and confirmed deaths to 2,652.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 8 new cases, 2,832 total cases and a total of 100 deaths and two probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 3 new cases, 545 total cases and a total of 28 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 415 total cases and a total of 14 deaths and one probable death.