Orangeburg County resident dies of coronavirus

An Orangeburg County resident has died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Wednesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
The resident was in the 65-and-over age category.
Orangeburg County has eight new, confirmed cases of the coronavirus. Bamberg County has three.
Statewide, there are 601 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 26 additional confirmed deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 118,699 and confirmed deaths to 2,652.
The totals by county are:
• Orangeburg County: 8 new cases, 2,832 total cases and a total of 100 deaths and two probable deaths.
• Bamberg County: 3 new cases, 545 total cases and a total of 28 deaths.
• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 415 total cases and a total of 14 deaths and one probable death.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.