Orangeburg County resident dies of coronavirus

An Orangeburg County resident died of coronavirus on May 20, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The resident was in the 65 and over age category.

Statewide, there are 257 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 10 confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 491,391 and confirmed deaths to 8,563.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 5 new cases, 9,195 total cases and a total of 243 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 1 new case, 1,452 total cases and a total of 51 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 1,220 total cases and a total of 30 deaths and 7 probable deaths.