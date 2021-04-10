Orangeburg County resident dies of coronavirus

An Orangeburg County resident’s death was due to the coronavirus, according to figures released Saturday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The resident was in the 65 and over age category. The date of death is still under investigation.

Statewide, there are 637 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 17 new deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 470,805 and confirmed deaths to 8,160.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 14 new cases, 8,819 total cases and a total of 230 deaths and 8 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 2 new cases, 1,407 total cases and a total of 51 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 2 new cases, 1,181 total cases and a total of 29 deaths and 7 probable deaths.