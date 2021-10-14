 Skip to main content
Orangeburg County resident dies of coronavirus
COVID-19 illustration

This illustration created by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows what the coronavirus looks like when viewed through an electron microscope.

An Orangeburg County resident has died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Thursday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Statewide, there are 864 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 15 confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 707,935 and confirmed deaths is 11,351.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 13 new cases, 12,836 total cases and a total of 301 deaths and 18 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 1 new case, 1,868 total cases and a total of 60 deaths and 3 probable deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 1,528 total cases and a total of 42 deaths and 9 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.

