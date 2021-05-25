Orangeburg County resident dies of coronavirus

An Orangeburg County resident died of the coronavirus on May 10, according to figures released Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The resident was in the 35 to 64 age category.

Statewide, there are 97 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 15 confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 490,740 and confirmed deaths to 8,550.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 2 new cases, 9,180 total cases and a total of 242 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 3 new cases, 1,451 total cases and a total of 51 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 1,219 total cases and a total of 29 deaths and 8 probable deaths.