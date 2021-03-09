Orangeburg County resident dies of coronavirus

An Orangeburg County resident died of the coronavirus on Feb. 28, according to figures released Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The resident was in the 35 to 64 age category.

Statewide, there are 425 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and three additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 451,026 and confirmed deaths to 7,751.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 14 new cases, 8,402 total cases and a total of 216 deaths and 5 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 1 new case, 1,379 total cases and a total of 49 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 1,141 total cases and a total of 29 deaths and 7 probable deaths.