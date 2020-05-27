Orangeburg County resident dies of coronavirus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

An Orangeburg County resident has died of the coronavirus. Nine more residents have tested positive for it, according to figures released Wednesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Statewide, there are 207 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 20 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 10,623 and those who have died to 466.

The latest deaths occurred in 17 elderly individuals from Beaufort, Charleston, Colleton, Darlington, Fairfield, Florence, Horry, Lee, Orangeburg, Richland and Spartanburg counties, and three middle-aged individuals from Beaufort, Colleton and Lee counties.

Three Orangeburg County residents have now died of the coronavirus. The county has 160 residents who have tested positive for the coronavirus and 983 estimated cases.

Holly Hill’s 29059 ZIP code added one case. It now has 14 cases and 86 estimated cases.

Orangeburg’s 29115 ZIP code added four cases. It now has 49 cases and 301 estimated cases.

Orangeburg’s 29118 ZIP code added two more cases. It now has 28 cases and 172 estimated cases.