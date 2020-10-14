Orangeburg County resident dies of coronavirus

An Orangeburg County resident has died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Wednesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. The resident was in the 65 and older age category.

Eight more Orangeburg County residents and three more Bamberg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Statewide, there are 700 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 17 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 153,729 and confirmed deaths to 3,387.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 8 new cases, 3,185 total cases and a total of 128 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 3 new cases, 659 total cases and a total of 35 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 487 total cases and a total of 16 deaths and 1 probable death.