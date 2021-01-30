Orangeburg County resident dies of coronavirus

An Orangeburg County resident has died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Saturday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The resident was in the 65 and over age category.

An additional 71 Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus. Also, 11 more Bamberg County residents and five more Calhoun County residents have also tested positive.

Statewide, there are 2,966 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 65 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 394,153 and confirmed deaths to 6,336.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 71 new cases, 7,102 total cases and a total of 179 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 11 new cases, 1,192 total cases and a total of 42 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 5 new cases, 1,049 total cases and a total of 26 deaths and 3 probable deaths.