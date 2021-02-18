Orangeburg County resident dies of coronavirus

An Orangeburg County resident died of the coronavirus on Monday, according to figures released Thursday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The resident was in the 65 and older age category.

In addition, 34 more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, along with four more Bamberg County residents and three more Calhoun County residents.

Statewide, there are 1,451 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 32 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 431,074 and confirmed deaths to 7,277.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 34 new cases, 7,964 total cases and a total of 204 deaths and 4 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 4 new cases, 1,320 total cases and a total of 48 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 3 new cases, 1,108 total cases and a total of 29 deaths and 6 probable deaths.