Orangeburg County resident dies of coronavirus

One more Orangeburg County resident has died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Monday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

In addition, there is one more probable coronavirus death in the county.

DHEC also reported that there are 29 more cases of the coronavirus in The T&D Region.

The figures cover a three-day period.

Statewide, there were 1,514 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 29 confirmed deaths over the three-day period.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 720,854 and confirmed deaths is 11,882.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 23 new cases, 13,032 total cases and a total of 309 deaths and 20 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 4 new cases, 1,907 total cases and a total of 60 deaths and three probable deaths.

TheTandD.com: Full access for 6 months for just $1 Support local journalism by becoming a member at www.TheTandD.com The editor's limited time offer is full access to all the website has to off…

• Calhoun County: 2 new cases, 1,545 total cases and a total of 43 deaths and 9 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.