Orangeburg County resident dies of coronavirus

An Orangeburg County resident died Dec. 13 of the coronavirus, according to figures released Sunday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The resident was in the 35 to 64 age category.

DHEC also reported that 36 more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Four more Bamberg County residents and six more Calhoun County residents have also tested positive.

Statewide, there are 2,583 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 36 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 253,034 and confirmed deaths to 4,566.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 36 new cases, 4,453 total cases and a total of 143 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 4 new cases, 852 total cases and a total of 38 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 6 new cases, 687 total cases and a total of 17 deaths and 2 probable deaths.