Orangeburg County resident dies of coronavirus

An additional Orangeburg County resident has died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Statewide, there are 785 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 17 confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 706,321 and confirmed deaths is 11,300.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 9 new cases, 12,814 total cases and a total of 300 deaths and 18 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 1 new case, 1,861 total cases and a total of 60 deaths and 3 probable deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 1,525 total cases and a total of 42 deaths and 9 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.