Orangeburg County resident dies of coronavirus
An Orangeburg County resident died of the coronavirus on Friday, according to figures released Wednesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The resident was in the 65 and over age category.

In addition, 16 more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, along with four more Bamberg County residents and three more Calhoun County residents.

Statewide, there are 655 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 50 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 429,494 and confirmed deaths to 7,248.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 16 new cases, 7,928 total cases and a total of 203 deaths and 4 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 4 new cases, 1,317 total cases and a total of 48 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 3 new cases, 1,105 total cases and a total of 29 deaths and 6 probable deaths.

