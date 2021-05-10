Orangeburg County resident dies of coronavirus

An Orangeburg County resident died of coronavirus on Sunday, according to figures released Monday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The resident was in the 18 to 34 age category.

Statewide, there are 277 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and four confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 486,090 and confirmed deaths to 8,448.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 8 new cases, 9,081 total cases and a total of 239 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 2 new cases, 1,435 total cases and a total of 51 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 2 new cases, 1,209 total cases and a total of 29 deaths and 8 probable deaths.

