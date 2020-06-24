Orangeburg County resident dies of coronavirus; new cases reported throughout region

An Orangeburg County resident has died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Wednesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
In addition, Orangeburg County has 29 new cases of the coronavirus. Bamberg County has eight new cases and Calhoun County has one.
Statewide, there are 1,291 new confirmed cases and 10 additional confirmed deaths.
Eight of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Beaufort, Charleston, Dillon, Greenville, Lexington, Orangeburg and Spartanburg counties, and two of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Greenville and Newberry counties.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 27,842 and confirmed deaths to 683.
Orangeburg County now has 567 cases and 3,483 estimated cases. Nine residents have died of coronavirus.
Bowman’s 29018 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 16 cases and 98 estimated cases.
Cordova’s 29039 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 16 cases and 98 estimated cases.
Elloree’s 29047 ZIP code added a case. It now has 53 cases and 326 estimated cases.
Holly Hill’s 29059 ZIP code added a case. It now has 26 cases and 160 estimated cases.
Neeses’ 29107 ZIP code added a case. It now has 14 cases and 86 estimated cases.
Orangeburg’s 29115 ZIP code added ten cases. It now has 220 cases and 1,351 estimated cases.
Orangeburg’s 29118 ZIP code added eight cases. It now has 76 cases and 467 estimated cases.
Rowesville’s 29133 ZIP code added a case. It now has five cases and 31 estimated cases.
Springfield’s 29146 ZIP code added a case. It now has four cases and 25 estimated cases.
Vance’s 29163 ZIP code added a case. It now has 21 cases and 129 estimated cases.
Bamberg County now has 76 cases and 467 estimated cases. No residents have died of coronavirus.
Bamberg’s 29003 ZIP code added five cases. It now has 37 cases and 227 estimated cases.
Denmark’s 29042 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 32 cases and 197 estimated cases.
Ehrhardt’s 29081 ZIP code added two cases. It now has four cases and 25 estimated cases.
Calhoun County now has 74 cases and 455 estimated cases.
Gaston’s 29053 ZIP code added four cases. It now has 125 cases 768 estimated cases.
St. Matthews’ 29135 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 49 cases and 301 estimated cases.
Sandy Run’s 29160 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 40 cases and 246 estimated cases.
Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP code includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.
As new information is provided to DHEC, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 figures will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.
