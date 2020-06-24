Orangeburg County resident dies of coronavirus; new cases reported throughout region

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An Orangeburg County resident has died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Wednesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

In addition, Orangeburg County has 29 new cases of the coronavirus. Bamberg County has eight new cases and Calhoun County has one.

Statewide, there are 1,291 new confirmed cases and 10 additional confirmed deaths.

Eight of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Beaufort, Charleston, Dillon, Greenville, Lexington, Orangeburg and Spartanburg counties, and two of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Greenville and Newberry counties.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 27,842 and confirmed deaths to 683.

Orangeburg County now has 567 cases and 3,483 estimated cases. Nine residents have died of coronavirus.

Bowman’s 29018 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 16 cases and 98 estimated cases.

Cordova’s 29039 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 16 cases and 98 estimated cases.

Elloree’s 29047 ZIP code added a case. It now has 53 cases and 326 estimated cases.