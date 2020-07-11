Orangeburg County resident dies of coronavirus; new cases also in Bamberg, Calhoun counties

Another middle-aged Orangeburg County resident has died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Saturday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
An additional 64 Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for coronavirus, along with 11 Bamberg County residents and 16 Calhoun County residents.
In addition, DHEC confirmed the state’s first pediatric death associated with COVID-19.
The death of a child under the age of 5 from the Midlands region was reported to the agency on July 11. To protect the privacy of the child and their family, no other patient information will be disclosed at this time.
Today also marks the highest number of reported positive cases of COVID-19 in a day at 2,239.
There are 18 additional confirmed deaths. Eleven of the confirmed deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Aiken, Charleston, Dillon, Horry, Lexington and Richland counties, and five of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Horry, Lexington, Orangeburg and Sumter counties.
One death occurred in a young adult from Horry and one death occurred in a child from Chester County.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 54,538 and confirmed deaths to 940.
Orangeburg County: 64 new cases, 1,139 total cases, 6,997 estimated cases and a total of 21 deaths.
Bamberg County: 11 new cases, 171 total cases, 1,050 estimated cases and a total of 2 deaths.
Calhoun County: 16 new cases, 147 total cases, 903 estimated cases and a total of one death and one probable death.
Here are the totals as of Friday for ZIP codes in The T&D Region:
• Bowman (29018) – 2 new cases, 33 total cases, 203 estimated cases
• Cope (29038) – 0 new cases, 20 total cases, 123 estimated cases
• Cordova (29039) – 2 new cases, 35 total cases, 215 estimated cases
• Elloree (29047) – 3 new cases, 74 total cases, 455 estimated cases
• Eutawville (29048) – 0 new cases, 31 total cases, 190 estimated cases
• Holly Hill (29059) – 7 new cases, 63 total cases, 387 estimated cases
• Neeses (29107) – 2 new cases, 28 total cases, 172 estimated cases
• North (29112) – 5 new cases, 79 total cases, 485 estimated cases
• Norway (29113) – 4 new cases, 10 total cases, 61 estimated cases
• Orangeburg (29115) – 36 new cases, 450 total cases, 2,764 estimated cases
• Orangeburg (29118) – 13 new cases, 179 total cases, 1,100 estimated cases
• Rowesville (29133) – 0 new cases, 13 total cases, 80 estimated cases
• Salley (29137) – 1 new case, 21 total cases, 129 estimated cases
• Santee (29142) – 1 new cases, 78 total cases, 479 estimated cases
• Springfield (29146) – 0 new cases, 6 total cases, 37 estimated cases
• Vance (29163) – 0 new cases, 27 total cases, 166 estimated cases
• Branchville (29432) – 1 new case, 22 total cases, 135 estimated cases
• Bamberg (29003) – 4 new cases, 96 total cases, 590 estimated cases
• Denmark (29042) – 6 new cases, 55 total cases, 338 estimated cases
• Ehrhardt (29081) – 0 new cases, 12 total cases, 74 estimated cases
• Smoaks (29481) – 0 new cases, 47 total cases, 289 estimated cases
• Olar (29843) – 0 new cases, 3 total cases, 18 estimated cases
• Cameron (29030) – 1 new case, 36 total cases, 221 estimated cases
• Gaston (29053) – 9 new cases, 235 total cases, 1,444 estimated cases
• St. Matthews (29135) – 12 new cases, 95 total cases, 584 estimated cases
• Sandy Run (29160) – 1 new case, 65 total cases, 399 estimated cases
Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP code includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.
As new information is provided to DHEC, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 figures will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.