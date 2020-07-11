Orangeburg County resident dies of coronavirus; new cases also in Bamberg, Calhoun counties

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Another middle-aged Orangeburg County resident has died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Saturday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

An additional 64 Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for coronavirus, along with 11 Bamberg County residents and 16 Calhoun County residents.

In addition, DHEC confirmed the state’s first pediatric death associated with COVID-19.

The death of a child under the age of 5 from the Midlands region was reported to the agency on July 11. To protect the privacy of the child and their family, no other patient information will be disclosed at this time.

Today also marks the highest number of reported positive cases of COVID-19 in a day at 2,239.

There are 18 additional confirmed deaths. Eleven of the confirmed deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Aiken, Charleston, Dillon, Horry, Lexington and Richland counties, and five of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Horry, Lexington, Orangeburg and Sumter counties.

One death occurred in a young adult from Horry and one death occurred in a child from Chester County.