Orangeburg County resident dies of coronavirus; DHEC moving to weekly COVID reports

Another Orangeburg County resident has died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

In addition, the county had one more probable coronavirus death.

Statewide, there were 190 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 33 confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 1,150,425 and confirmed deaths is 14,845.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 1 new case, 19,613 total cases and a total of 368 deaths and 44 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 2 new cases, 2,801 total cases and a total of 65 deaths and 9 probable deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 2,333 total cases and a total of 49 deaths and 12 probable deaths.

Beginning Tuesday, DHEC will provide COVID-19 data once a week instead of daily.

Data will include COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths and vaccinations, among other data points. This weekend’s data will be reported Tuesday, March 15.

“Tracking daily case numbers is less useful, especially with the rise of non-reportable, at-home tests,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC’s public health director.

“It’s much more useful to track severe cases, meaning those that unfortunately result in hospitalizations and deaths. That gives us a clearer picture of how the virus is impacting local communities,” he said.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.