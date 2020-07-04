Orangeburg County resident dies of coronavirus; cases also added in Bamberg, Calhoun counties

Olar’s 29843 ZIP code added two cases. It now has three cases 18 estimated cases.

Calhoun County now has 104 cases and 639 estimated cases. There has been one death and one probable death.

Cameron’s 29030 ZIP code added five cases. It now has 34 cases and 209 estimated cases.

Gaston’s 29053 ZIP code added seven cases. There are now 190 cases and 1,167 estimated cases.

St. Matthews’ 29135 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 65 cases and 399 estimated cases.

Sandy Run’s 29160 ZIP code added one case. It now has 56 cases and 344 estimated cases.

Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.

Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP code includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.

As new information is provided to DHEC, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 figures will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.