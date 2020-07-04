Orangeburg County resident dies of coronavirus; cases also added in Bamberg, Calhoun counties

An additional Orangeburg County resident has died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Saturday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
SCDHEC numbers released Friday and Saturday show Bamberg County has 10 additional coronavirus cases, Calhoun County has eight new cases and Orangeburg County has 45 new cases.
Over the two-day period, DHEC announced 3,394 new cases statewide and 29 confirmed deaths.
The total number of confirmed cases in the state is 43,260. There have been 806 confirmed deaths.
Orangeburg County now has 881 cases, 5,412 estimated cases and 15 deaths.
Over two days, Bowman’s 29018 ZIP code has added two cases. It now has 27 cases and 166 estimated cases.
Cope’s 29038 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 16 cases and 98 estimated cases.
Cordova’s 29039 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 26 cases and 160 estimated cases.
Elloree’s 29047 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 62 cases and 381 estimated cases.
Eutawville’s 29048 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 27 cases and 166 estimated cases.
Holly Hill’s 29059 ZIP code added five cases. It now has 48 cases and 295 estimated cases.
Neeses’ 29107 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 22 cases and 135 estimated cases.
Norway’s 29113 ZIP code added two cases. It now has four cases and 25 estimated cases.
Orangeburg’s 29115 ZIP code added 29 cases. It now has 352 cases and 2,162 estimated cases.
Orangeburg’s 29118 ZIP code added 12 cases. It now has 125 cases and 768 estimated cases.
Salley’s 29137 ZIP code added a case. It now has 17 cases and 104 estimated cases.
Santee’s 29142 ZIP code added six cases. It now has 61 cases and 375 estimated cases.
Branchville’s 29432 ZIP code added a case. It now has 17 cases and 104 estimated cases.
Bamberg County now has 144 cases, 885 estimated cases and one death.
Over two days, Bamberg’s 29003 ZIP code added eight cases. It now has 83 cases and 510 estimated cases.
Denmark’s 29042 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 46 cases and 283 estimated cases.
Ehrhardt’s 29081 ZIP code added a case. It now has nine cases and 55 estimated cases.
Smoaks’ 29481 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 39 cases and 240 estimated cases.
Olar’s 29843 ZIP code added two cases. It now has three cases 18 estimated cases.
Calhoun County now has 104 cases and 639 estimated cases. There has been one death and one probable death.
Cameron’s 29030 ZIP code added five cases. It now has 34 cases and 209 estimated cases.
Gaston’s 29053 ZIP code added seven cases. There are now 190 cases and 1,167 estimated cases.
St. Matthews’ 29135 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 65 cases and 399 estimated cases.
Sandy Run’s 29160 ZIP code added one case. It now has 56 cases and 344 estimated cases.
Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP code includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.
As new information is provided to DHEC, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 figures will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.
