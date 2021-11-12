Orangeburg County resident dies of coronavirus; Calhoun County death is probably due to coronavirus

An Orangeburg County resident has died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

In addition, a Calhoun County resident’s death is listed as a “probable” coronavirus death.

The numbers cover a two-day period.

Statewide, there were 1,035 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 53 confirmed deaths during the two-day period.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 726,270 and confirmed deaths is 12,095.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 26 new cases, 13,126 total cases and a total of 315 deaths and 20 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 2 new cases, 1,919 total cases and a total of 60 deaths and 3 probable deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 1,551 total cases and a total of 43 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.