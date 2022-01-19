 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Orangeburg County resident dies of coronavirus; Bamberg County death may be COVID-related

Coronavirus illustration

An Orangeburg County resident has died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Wednesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

In addition, DHEC says a Bamberg County resident probably died of the coronavirus.

An additional 146 T&D Region residents have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Statewide, there were 8,440 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and nine confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 976,704 and confirmed deaths is 12,966.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 113 new cases, 17,081 total cases and a total of 322 deaths and 24 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 21 new cases, 2,450 total cases and a total of 61 deaths and 5 probable deaths.

• Calhoun County: 12 new cases, 2,036 total cases and a total of 44 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.

