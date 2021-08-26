Orangeburg County resident dies of coronavirus; 95 new COVID-19 cases in T&D Region

An Orangeburg County resident has died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Thursday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Also, there are 95 new cases of the coronavirus in The T&D Region. Of those, 77 are in Orangeburg County.

Statewide, there are 3,259 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 48 confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 574,990 and confirmed deaths is 9,148.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 77 new cases, 10,473 total cases and a total of 252 deaths and 11 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 9 new cases, 1,584 total cases and a total of 54 deaths and one probable death.

• Calhoun County: 9 new cases, 1,371 total cases and a total of 33 deaths and 7 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.