Orangeburg County resident dies of coronavirus; 70 more cases in T&D Region
editor's pick

coronavirus illustration

An Orangeburg County resident has died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

In addition, 70 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 4,685 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 31 confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 608,946 and confirmed deaths is 9,434.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 59 new cases, 11,122 total cases and a total of 260 deaths and 12 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 5 new cases, 1,659 total cases and a total of 55 deaths and one probable death.

• Calhoun County: 6 new cases, 1,425 total cases and a total of 36 deaths and 9 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.

